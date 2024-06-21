The city of St. Catharines is looking for input on the next stage of improvements at Sunset Beach.

The $4.4-million project includes an improved playground, parking lot, and a new boat ramp.



Community initiatives specialist, Kaylea Cassano, says they are looking for design ideas to include in the playground and parking lot plans.



Click HERE to listen to Kaylea discuss the improvements on Niagara in the Morning.



The information sessions are set for June 25, 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Port Weller Community Centre and June 27, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at St. Catharines Farmers Market.



The city also has an online survey where you can submit your thoughts https://www.engagestc.ca/SunsetRenewal



The next phase of construction is expected to start this winter.

