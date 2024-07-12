A car show will be held this weekend in St. Catharines supporting the Niagara Children's Centre.



The O'Hara Classic Car Show will be held Saturday, July 13th, 2024, rain or shine, at the family's farm at 1497 St. Paul Street West, at the corner of 5th Street Louth.



A number of events including music, food vendors, and the car show will take place from 10-3.



The O'Hara family has supported the Niagara Children's Centre for years, even matching donations on many campaigns.



O'Hara Trucking and Excavating has been in business in Niagara for over 40 years.

