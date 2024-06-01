Cogeco internet users in Hamilton and the Niagara Region may be experiencing outages this morning.

Cogeco Ontario launched an investigation into the outages, and discovered that three major wires in Hamilton had been vandalised.

A total of 183 fibre optic cables had been spliced.

Cogeco believes someone had climbed up a tree in order to cut them.

There isn't an exact time as to when services will be restored.

Due to the impact on 911 services, it's recommended you keep a cell phone for emergencies.