A man is fighting for his life after a crash in Niagara Falls.

Just before 4 p.m. yesterday officers were called to a collision at the corner of Lundy's Lane and Beechwood Road.



A 28 year old man was riding a motorcycle when it crashed into the car.



The man was airlifted to hospital with life threatening injuries.



A 31 year old woman and 11 year old girl were extricated from the car and treated for minor injuries.



The cause of the crash is still under investigation.



Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the investigating officers by calling 905-688-4111, option 3, extension 1009206.

