Community Care of St. Catharines and Thorold is celebrating 20 years of the Great Holiday Food Drive.

On Friday December 13th, Community Care will be setting up at Market Square in downtown St. Catharines to accept non-perishable donations.

They're also accepting monetary donations, gift cards, hygiene prodcuts, and winter coats.

A shopping cart race will also be taking place on the same day bewteen 10am and 1pm.

The need for food in St. Catharines in Thorold is always growing.

Just in the month of October this year, Community Care helped fill over 13,000 bellies, when last year, that number was just under 9000.

If your group, business, school, or team would like to help out by hosting your own food drive, you can contact specialevents@communitycarestca.ca