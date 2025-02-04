The community came out this morning to support local homelessness programs in St. Catharines.

The 26th annual Mayor's Pancake Breakfast was held at Market Square.

The funds raised support homelessness prevention programs at Community Care of St. Catharines and Thorold.

Mayor Mat Siscoe says fundraiser's like this have a major impact on members of the community who need it the most.

Siscoe says local levels of government need to be building transitional and supportive housing.

"We are starting to do that now. I am going to give credit where credit is due, the Region has partnered with the city at 320 Geneva. Shovels will be going in the ground in a matter of weeks. We are getting a start on those housing units we need, but we need more transitional and supportive housing, we need more affordable housing. We have to stop hoping that someone will do it for us."

If you couldn't make it to the breakfast this morning you can contact Community Care of St. Catharines and Thorold to find ways to donate.

