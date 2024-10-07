The community is rallying around the family of a 47-year-old Niagara Falls man, who was killed in a random attack a week ago.



47-year-old Lance Cunningham was the victim of a random act of violence last Wednesday afternoon.



He was walking his dogs in John Allan Park in Niagara Falls at 2:50 p.m. just before his daughter was set to be released from school.

Police say Cunningham was found with serious injuries and died at the scene.



A suspect, 30-year-old Sabrina Kauldhar, was arrested at a Burlington hotel on Thursday.

Police believe she killed a 60-year-old woman in Toronto the day before the attack in Niagara Falls and went on to kill a 77-year-old retired teacher in a Hamilton parking lot on Thursday.

Cunningham leaves behind a wife and daughter.

A gofundme account has raised over $10,000 for his family.

Kauldhar is charged with first degree murder in the Hamilton homicide and second-degree murder in the Toronto and Niagara investigations.

Police say the suspect knows the victim in the Toronto murder, but they believe the attacks in Niagara and Hamilton were random and she did not know the men.