A community-wide food drive is taking place in Lincoln this weekend.



Village of Hope Niagara's Annual May Food For All "Food and Funds Drive" will be held Saturday, May 25 from 10 a.m. to noon.



"We encourage you to please fill up a bag or box with food items (double-up on items at the grocers. We need what you need.) and leave it on the porch at your home, between 10AM-12PM, for collection by our volunteers."



A BBQ and musical performance will also be held by the Lincoln Concert Band, in the parking lot of Culp's Foodland Vineland from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m.

All proceeds to benefit the programs and work of Village of Hope Niagara in Lincoln.