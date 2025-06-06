A 30-year-old man is facing child abuse charges.

Niagara Regional Police say on Wednesday they were called to Vintage Park in St. Catharines for a report of sexual interference.

Investigators say a man had been contacting young girls, under the age of 16, on Snapchat and arranging to meet them at the park.

He used the Snapchat names jason39696 and sid45843.

The suspect also is known to use the aliases "Jason", "Damian Oliver" and "Sid"

30-year-old Sartaj Singh from Mississauga has been arrested and charged with two counts of Luring a child, four counts of Sexual assault, four counts of Sexual interference, Invitation to sexual touching, and four counts of Fail to comply with release order.

The investigation is ongoing and police believe there may be more victims and are encouraging them to come forward.

They are asking anyone who believes they are a victim or for anyone who may be a witness in the area at the time of the assaults to contact them at 905-688-4111, option 3, ext. 1009569.