Dean Allison has secured a 8th election win in Niagara West.

The Conservative has held the riding since 2004, and has been its MP ever since.

Allison was running against Grimsby town Councillor, Jennifer Korstanje, who was running for the Liberals.

The riding of Niagara West is made up of communities including Grimsby, Lincoln, Pelham, St. Catharines, Wainfleet, and West Lincoln.