A Niagara Regional Councillor will be Niagara South's MP.

Liberal Vance Badawey lost his seat, which he has held since 2015 to local businessman, Conservative Fred Davies.

Davies, a Niagara Regional Councillor in Port Colborne, received 35,404 votes compared to Badawey's 31,771.

Other Conservative MP's in Niagara retained their seats.

In Niagara Falls-Niagara-on-the-Lake, Tony Baldinelli is back, and in Niagara West, Conservative MP Dean Allison was re-elected for the 8th time.

Chris Bittle is the only Liberal elected in Niagara.

Bittle was re-elected in St. Catharines for a 4th time.