Pierre Poilievre is in Niagara today.



The Conservative Leader is touring local businesses in the St. Catharines area.



Polilievre is campaigning to be Canada's next Prime Minister, replacing Liberal Leader, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.



A recent poll of Canadians from Abacus, shows if an election were held today, over 40 percent of committed voters would vote for the Conservatives, while 23% would vote for the Liberals, 18% for the NDP, and 5% for the Greens.

The next federal election is scheduled for October 2025.