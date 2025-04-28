Voters in the riding of Niagara Falls-Niagara-on-the-Lake have re-elected Conservative Tony Baldinelli.

The riding, which formerly was called 'Niagara Falls' includes Niagara Falls, Niagara-on-the-Lake and Fort Erie.

Under the 2022 Canadian federal electoral redistribution the riding was renamed to its current name.

The Conservatives have held the riding since 2004, with Rob Nicholson serving the community from 2004 until he retired in 2019.

Baldinelli was then put on the ballot to represent the Conservatives, and won the 2019 and 2021 elections.

This is the third win for the former Niagara Parks employee.

He was campaigning against Liberal Andrea Kaiser, a Niagara regional councillor, former three-term municipal councillor, and active community volunteer.