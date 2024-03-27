The federal Conservatives targeted a Liberal MPs office in Niagara today calling for the Liberal government to scrap the carbon tax increase.

A number of Conservative MPs, and supporters gathered in front of Niagara Centre Liberal MP Vance Badawey's office on East Main Street in Welland.

The 'Spike the Hike' rally called for an end to Canada’s controversial carbon tax increase.

An MP from Calgary, Jasraj Singh Hallan, was at the rally and joined CKTB.

"We are doing a call out to the Liberal MPs and Vance Badawey to spike the hike and put people first. The carbon tax, supported by Vance Badawey, is going up 23%. On April 1st they are going to play a cruel April Fool's Day joke on Canadians.

The tax increase will take effect on April 1st, and increase gas prices by 3 cents a litre.

Now, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, says Conservative politicians across Canada, including premiers, are lying to Canadians about the carbon price.

Speaking in Vancouver on Wednesday, Trudeau says those politicians are failing to acknowledge and inform Canadians about carbon-price rebates meant to offset consumers' costs.

Trudeau wrote a letter to premiers Tuesday suggesting that if they dislike the federal carbon pricing policy so much, they are welcome to produce their own systems to achieve the same results.

