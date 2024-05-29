Construction continues on the new hospital in Niagara Falls, as work can now be seen above ground.



Officials say up until recently, construction of the South Niagara Hospital Project, has largely taken place below ground.

With 75 per cent of underground work now wrapped up, on-ground work is underway on the 1.3-million-square-foot building.

The hospital, being built by EllisDon Infrastructure Health care, will eventually be 12-storeys high.

Currently there are approximately 160 workers on-site daily, however there will be well over 1,000 workers on-site daily at peak times.

The hospital is being built at the corner of Montrose and Biggar Roads.

Officials say it is on track to be complete by 2028.

"It will offer a full scope of hospital services, including emergency, critical care, diagnostic, therapeutic and surgical services, and feature Centres of Excellence in complex care, wellness in aging and stroke."

You can watch a live feed camera following the construction.

“We are almost a year into the construction of the South Niagara Hospital, and EllisDon Infrastructure Healthcare has been making great progress,” said Patrick Topping, Director of Transaction and Construction with Niagara Health’s redevelopment team. “From a distance, it’s hard to see what’s happening during construction on the substructure, but now that crews have started work on the superstructure, changes are going to come much quicker and it will be more exciting to watch the project evolve.”

