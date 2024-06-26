Construction has started on a $58M condo development in downtown Grimsby.



DeSantis Homes is building 'Century Condos', a four-storey L-shaped building at 21 Main Street, beside the Judge and Jester restaurant.



Serina Carbone with DeSantis says it's the first of its kind in Grimsby.



"All eyes are on us to do it right and blend in with the fabric of downtown that honours the heritage of the community and honours the people who live there. It can't just be cookie cutter."



Original eight-storey plans sparked outrage in the community, and officials eventually settled on four-storeys.



85% of the units are sold out, and range in price from $500,000 to $1.2M.



One lane of traffic will be closed on Main Street for a number of months, starting in August, to accommodate construction.

