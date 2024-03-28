The City of St. Catharines and the Friends of Malcolmson Eco-Park are planning to hold their semi-annual controlled burn sometime between April 1st and May 7th.

St. Catharines Fire Services have given the green light for the four to six-hour burn to take place depending on temperatures and wind direction.

The controlled burn will promote the growth of grass, and reduce invasive plants.

The exact date of the burn will be posted on the City’s social media once it's scheduled.

Notices will also be delivered to neighbours and nearby schools.

Anyone with property near the park should keep windows and doors closed as a precaution.