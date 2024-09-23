The constitutionality of an Ontario law that allows hospitals to place discharged patients into nursing homes they didn't choose will be tested in court today.

Should patients refuse to move into one of these pre-selected homes, they face a fine of 400-dollars per day.

The Advocacy Centre for the Elderly and the Ontario Health Coalition argues the law, known as Bill 7, violates the Charter of Rights and Freedoms.

The province disagrees.



One core item the court will address is whether the new law has fulfilled its stated purpose of helping with the flow of patients. But court documents reveal both sides disagree on whether it has made a difference.

Premier Doug Ford's Progressive Conservative government rammed Bill 7 through the legislature in September 2022 within days, bypassing public hearings. The law allows hospital placement co-ordinators to choose a nursing home for a patient who has been deemed by a doctor as requiring an "alternate level of care'' without consent.

They can also share the patient's health information to such homes without approval. Patients can also be sent to nursing homes up to 70 kilometres from their preferred spot in southern Ontario and up to 150 kilometres away in northern Ontario.