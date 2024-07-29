A St. Catharines City Councillor wants to see the city do a better job making roads safer for pedestrians and cyclists.

Councillor Robin McPherson says an updated Transportation Master Plan can do just that.



McPherson says the trouble is that some councillors are not keen on the cost of possible improvements.



Click HERE to listen to McPherson discuss the issue on Niagara in the Morning.



A staff report on the plan is due back to council this September.



McPherson says those that want to see improvements should contact their city councillors.



The discussion comes after a 16-year-old cyclist died after a collision on Glendale Avenue near the 406.

