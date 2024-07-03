An Ontario judge has ordered pro-Palestinian protesters to dismantle their encampment on the University of Toronto's downtown campus by 6 p.m. Wednesday.

A decision issued this afternoon says the encampment has taken away the university's ability to control what happens on the area known as King's College Circle.

The judge says the harm to the university if the encampment is allowed to remain would be greater than the harm to the protesters if it is taken down, noting protesters will still be allowed to demonstrate in other ways.

The university applied for an injunction late last month after the protesters ignored a trespass notice and deadline to leave.

The school asked the court to authorize police action to remove protesters who refuse to go, and to bar protesters from blocking access to university property or setting up fences, tents or other structures on campus.