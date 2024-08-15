A new coworking space is coming to downtown St. Catharines in December.

International Workplace Group owns brands Regus and Spaces, and recently introduce its new coworking brand, HQ.

The HQ in St. Catharines will be located on the 3rd floor at 39 Queen St., and will offer 9,000 sq. ft. of fully furnished coworking spaces, technology-equipped meeting rooms and private offices.

The announcement comes as the adoption of hybrid working rapidly accelerates across the region. The number of enquiries for space in International Workplace Group locations has risen sharply and this new opening helps meet rising demand.

The new space can be used as a meeting room for a day or a long-term office space.

Terri Pozniak, Executive Vice President and Country Manager Canada for International Workplace Group PLC says "As hybrid working increasingly becomes the new standard, the demand for versatile work environments is on the rise and we are excited to meet this demand head-on through our innovative hybrid working solutions."

This will allow hybrid workers to trim their commute rather than having to go to a central office in Hamilton or Toronto for work.