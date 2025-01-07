Niagara Regional Police are investigating a crash in Grimsby this morning.

Just before 6 a.m. emergency crews were called to the area of Main Street West between Hunter Road and Casablanca Road.

There a dodge Ram and Volkswagen collided with the drivers taken to hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say the cause of the accident is still under investigation.

Anyone who may have witnessed the collision is asked to 905-688-4111 option 3, 1025400 reference incident number 25-2094.