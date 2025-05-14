A crash in Niagara-on-the-Lake, which left four people with injuries, is under investigation.

Niagara Police say the two vehicle crash was reported at 5:45 yesterday afternoon at the intersection of Four Mile Creek Road and Line 7 Road.

When officers arrived on the scene, Niagara EMS and firefighters were treating four people.

Police say a white 2005 GMC Sierra pickup truck and a black 2020 Toyota Corolla collided at the intersection.

The driver of the truck, a 51-year-old woman from Niagara-on-the-Lake, was not hurt.

The driver of the car, a 49-year-old woman from Niagara Falls, and one of her passengers were taken to a local hospital with minor injuries.

Two other passengers from the car were transported to hospitals outside the region with serious injuries, with one airlifted from the scene.

Both vehicles sustained significant damage and were towed from the scene.

The investigation into the cause of the crash continues.