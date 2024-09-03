The Niagara Grape and Wine Festival has unveiled who will be performing at events this year.



Canadian music icons Kim Mitchell and the Crash Test Dummies will make appearances at Canada's largest wine festival this month in St. Catharines.



The Event In The Tent will also return after almost two decades on Friday, September 20th, from 7 p.m. to midnight.



The event will be held in downtown St. Catharines behind Brock University’s Marilyn I. Walker School of Fine and Performing Arts, and will support Community Care of St. Catharines and Thorold.



The event will feature Nik and the Nice Guys, wine, beer, and food trucks.



“For years, Event In The Tent served as this incredible homecoming hub for Niagara that encouraged and celebrated connection among community members in such a fun way. In our work, we are reminded every day just how important having a strong sense of community is, so Community Care of St. Catharines and Thorold is absolutely thrilled to be participating in Event In The Tent’s return!” said Betty Lou Souter, Chief Executive Officer of Community Care of St. Catharines and Thorold.

Meantime, the following week, on Thursday, September 26th, a concert featuring both Kim Mitchell and the Crash Test Dummies will be held at Montebello Park.

Proceeds from concert tickets, $10 when purchased in advance or $15 when purchased on-site, will also support Community Care.

“With three weekends of Discovery Pass touring at 28 different Niagara wineries, the return of Event In The Tent, two incredible parades, and four jam-packed days of wine, food, music, and fun at Montebello Park, which includes a new Celebration Sunday featuring international music and food, this September’s Niagara Grape & Wine Festival really does offer something for everyone. We can’t wait to welcome back returning Grape and Wine alumni, and we’re equally excited to showcase harvest season in Niagara to those experiencing it for the first time,” said Niagara Grape & Wine Festival Executive Director Dorian Anderson.

The Niagara Grape and Wine Festival, Canada’s oldest and largest wine festival, celebrates its 73rd anniversary from September 6 through 29.



For more information click here.