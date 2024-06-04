It has been a day of power outages in St. Catharines.



Alectra says there is currently an outage in the city's northwest area that has left 1000 homes and businesses without power.



The estimated time of restoration is 4 p.m.

Officials say the cause of the outage is an overhead distribution problem.

"UPDATE: #Outage in #StCath affecting approx 769 homes and businesses in the general area of Seventh Street Louth to Vansickle Road and from Third Avenue to Pelham Road. Crews dispatched. ETR 4:00 PM. For more info visit http://ow.ly/ObBl30qnImj #pwrout "

Earlier today, 2400 customers in the area, were without power as well.

