Iconic downtown St. Catharines furniture store Critelli’s Furniture & Fine Rugs is celebrating 110 years in business.

The firm was founded in 1914 by Joseph Critelli and his young son Thomas, at the corner of Ormond Street and Albert Street in Thorold.

Thomas was later able to expand the family firm, with new stores on Queen Street in Niagara Falls and James Street in St. Catharines opening in the 1930s.

By 1961, Critelli’s had found a permanent home in St. Catharines.

At a Greater Niagara Chamber of Commerce event celebrating the firm’s 110th year in St. Catharines, Mayor Mat Siscoe recognized their long commitment to the community.

"As Mayor of St. Catharines, it is with immense pride and heartfelt congratulations that I join our community in celebrating Critelli’s remarkable 110th anniversary,” said Mayor Siscoe. “For over a century, Critelli’s has been more than a business; it has been a cornerstone of quality, craftsmanship, and unwavering commitment to our city. This incredible milestone stands as a testament to the dedication and vision of the Critelli family and their enduring impact on St. Catharines."