While thousands of people have arrived in Niagara Falls, ON. to watch this afternoon's solar eclipse, things remain calm and manageable.

The QEW running into Niagara remains lightly travelled with no major issues, howevere there is one major incident in the city, which is not impacting highway flow.

Niagara Regional Police say a person was found dead in Niagara Falls this morning in the area of of Sodom and Weaver Roads.

It appears a collision may have occurred, but officers say the investigation is in its early stages.



Police have Sodom Road closed between Weaver and Miller Road.



Road closures near Queen Victoria Park and Clifton Hill will begin shortly, but parking lots are still accessible.

Officials had warned that traffic congestion would most likely start over the weekend, as up to a million visitors are expected to head to the Region to watch the once-in-a-lifetime event today.



Some people parked overnight and slept in their cars, and have already set up camping chairs on the lawn facing the Falls.



Niagara is in the path of totality, meaning the moon will move in front of the sun for over 3 minutes.



The eclipse will began at 2 p.m. and end around 4 p.m., but from 3:18 - 3:21 p.m. the sky will go entirely dark, dropping the air temperature by about 10 degrees.



Hotels have sold out in Niagara Falls, which was declared one of the best places to view the 2024 eclipse.

The Niagara Parkway will be closed at noon today from the Rainbow Bridge area to Dufferin Islands, and police are closing other nearby streets due to large pedestrian crowds expected.

Free concerts will be at Queen Victoria Park between 2 and 10 p.m. today, with the The Glorious Sons, taking the stage at 8:30 p.m., followed by 10 p.m. fireworks.