A group wants to make cycling safer in Welland and the Niagara Region.

Niagara Freewheelers are talking to the city about removing concrete bollards from area trails.



Dennis Munn says in some locations there may be three or four of the poles and when a group of riders comes by they are hard to avoid.



Munn says the Welland is now looking into a plan to remove more than 100 of the bollards across the city.



The Freewheelers are also calling for better trail markers throughout Niagara.



They say the markers can be key to alerting emergency personnel of your location along a path.

