The new West Lincoln Memorial Hospital is almost ready to open.

Hamilton Health Sciences says the new facility will open on or around October 27th.

That would be exactly 76 years to the month of the opening of the existing hospital.

The project should reach 'substantial completion' near the end of July.

That is when HHS gets the keys to the building and can start moving equipment and supplies in for the opening.

The new West Lincoln Memorial will be almost 80-per-cent larger than the existing facility.