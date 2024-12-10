Former St. Catharines Fire Chief, Dave Wood, will not be joining Port Colborne Fire after all.

Last week, Port Colborne announced it would not move forward with a plan to amalgamate emergency and fire services with the Township of Wainfleet.

As part of that update, the City said Chief Dave Wood, the former St. Catharines Chief, would join Port Colborne as an interim Fire Chief.

Today, the city announced that Chief Wood has decided not to take the position, and they wish him well on his retirement.

Chief Stan Double has been hired to join Port Colborne Fire as the city's Interim Fire Chief beginning this Thursday.

Chief Double started his career in Hamilton 30 years ago and has most recently served as Platoon Chief.

"Chief Double brings over three decades of dedicated service with the Hamilton Fire Department, where he began his career in 1990. Progressing through the ranks from Firefighter to Captain and District Chief, he most recently served as Platoon Chief, demonstrating exceptional leadership and expertise in all aspects of fire service operations. Chief Double’s accomplishments have been recognized at the highest levels, including being awarded the prestigious International Association of Fire Fighters 2024 Leadership Award."