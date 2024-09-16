A deadly motorcycle crash closed highway 403 in Burlington earlier today.

A motorcycle and an SUV collided at 9:40 a.m. today on the highway's east bound lanes, between Waterdown Road and the QEW.

The driver of the motorcycle was pronounced deceased at scene, while the driver of the SUV was uninjured.

Members of the OPP Traffic Support Unit (TSU) are at scene assisting with the investigation.

All east bound lanes of Highway 403 were closed at Waterdown Road, however the area has since reopened.



The investigation is ongoing and officials are asking for witnesses who may have seen the collision, or may have dashcam footage, to call the OPP Burlington Detachment at 1-888-310-1122 and refer to incident number E241242094. If you wish to remain anonymous, you can call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

