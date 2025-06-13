One person has died following a crash in Niagara falls.

Police say it happened last night around 11:30 in the intersection of Thorold Stone and Dorchester Road when a collision occurred involving a car and a motorcycle.

The driver of the motorcycle, a 22-year-old man from Niagara Falls, suffered critical injuries.

He was transported to hospital where he later died from his injuries.

The driver of the car was reportedly not injured, but both vehicles were demolished as a result of the crash.

The cause of the collision is still under investigation.

Police are asking anyone with information about this incident to contact them.