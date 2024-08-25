Niagara Regional Police are investigating a death in Fort Erie.

On Saturday August 24th around 3:30pm, officers were called to the area of Forkes Road and Highway 140 in Fort Erie on reports of a deceased male in a grassy area off the roadway.

The investigation is in the preliminary stages.

There is currently a heavy police presence in the area with Homicide Detectives, along with the Forensic Services Unit investigating.

Police are asking anyone with information to come forward by calling Lead Investigator Detective Sergeant Shawn Briggs (905) 688-4111, option 3, ext. 1009103.

Members of the public who wish to provide information anonymously can contact Crime Stoppers of Niagara online or by calling 1-800-222-8477.