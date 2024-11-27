Niagara Regional Police continue to investigate a homicide from a year ago.

On this day in 2023 police were called to a condo building in Grimsby where they found 21-year-old Jordan Chu with life threatening injuries.

He was taken to hospital but died from his injuries.

Now a year later police are once again asking the public for help in the case.

Investigators are asking anyone that was in the area of Concord Place and Windward Drive to check any surveillance footage they may have.

They are looking for video between 4 p.m. and 7 p.m.

Anyone that may have seen or heard something during that time should also contact police.

Anyone who may have information is encouraged to contact Detective Sergeant S. Briggs at 905-688-4111, option #3, ext 1009103.