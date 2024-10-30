Niagara getting a few mentions in the Ontario government's fall economic statement.



Niagara West Conservative MPP Sam Oosterhoff saying the mini-budget will help workers and families in Niagara.



"Our government is delivering on our plan to build Ontario, creating better jobs with bigger paycheques, building highways, transit and other infrastructure, working for workers, delivering better services and keeping costs down."

"The responsible and targeted approach of the 2024 Ontario Economic Outlook and Fiscal Review will directly benefit workers and families in Niagara."

Oosterhoff says the local highlights include the Ford government advancing construction to twin the Garden City Skyway Bridge, and continuing to increase the frequency of GO train service between Union Station and Niagara, with more express service between Hamilton, Burlington and Toronto.

He also points to more investments in local power stations, and also continuing to expand the alcohol marketplace to benefit grape growers and wineries.