The District School Board of Niagara has joined a lawsuit against social media platforms.

The DSBN adding their name to the growing list of school boards that are taking the owners of Snapchat, TikTok, and Facebook to court.



The suit was first launched back in March and is seeking damages for creating products that they allege negligently interfere with student learning and have caused “widespread disruption to the education system.”



None of the allegations have been proven in court.



The legal action comes as hundreds of school districts in the United States file similar suits.



The school boards are represented by Toronto-based law firm Neinstein LLP. The firm previously stated that the school boards “will not be responsible for any costs related to the lawsuit unless a successful outcome is reached.”

