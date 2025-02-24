Niagara Police used DNA to identify the owner of a gun found during a search of a motel room in Niagara Falls.

Officers executed a search warrant at the motel back in August of 2023.

Police found a silver Ruger .22 Long Rifle Mark II target handgun with the serial number scratched off.

DNA found on the gun was sent off for DNA analysis.

Niagara Police have arrested 19-year-old Mohammad Daysir Al Shabo and charged him with Unauthorized Possession of a Firearm.

A bail hearing will be held in St. Catharines Tuesday