A 47-year-old St. Catharines man has been arrested after police say DNA linked him to a break and enter in Niagara Falls.

Officers were called to a home on Christmas Eve, after a window was broken and a number of items were stolen, including $35,000 in cash, and two Rolex watches worth $40,000.

Police made an arrest today after a positive DNA match.

Philip Williams is charged with Break, Enter and Commit Theft Over $5000 in a Dwelling House.

A bail hearing is set for tomorrow in St. Catharines.

The stolen items have not been located.

Anyone with information related to this investigation is asked to contact detectives at 905-688-4111, dial option #3, extension #1009667.