Three people, including a police officer, were sent to hospital after a dog attack in Niagara Falls.



Police were called to a home in Niagara Falls in the area of Margaret Street and Argyll Crescent at 8:20 this morning.



A dog, inside the home, was attacking residents, and then it turned on officers when they tried to intervene.



The officer was bit twice before the animal was killed by police.



The officer and two residents suffered non-life-threatening injuries and were taken to a local hospital.



The Humane Society and police continue the investigation.



Anyone with information is asked to call 905-688-4111, option 3, ext. 1002200.

