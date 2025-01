A dog is recovering after a rescue in the Welland River on the weekend.

Welland fire crews were called Sunday afternoon for a dog that fell through the ice.

They were able to safely rescue the dog from the feeing water.

The dog is now in the care of the Welland SPCA.

The owner of the dog was not with it and is being asked to contact the Welland SPCA.

Welland Firefighters are reminding everyone that no ice is safe ice.