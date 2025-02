PC Leader Doug Ford will be back in Niagara campaigning today.

His team says Ford will be making an announcement in Niagara-on-the-Lake late this morning.

This is the second visit to Niagara for Ford during the election campaign.

He visited Niagara Falls, and St. Catharines on January 31st.

Three Niagara Mayors endorsed Ford at that time.

Ford is set to meet with workers at ArcelorMittal Dofasco this morning before his visit to Niagara.