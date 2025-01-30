Ontario Premier Doug Ford will be in St. Catharines tomorrow to make some announcements.

Ford will begin the day in Hamilton to meet with SEIU health care workers.

He will then travel to St. Catharines to meet with workers at the Steelcon factory and Heddle Shipyards.

And his day will end with the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers Construction Council of Ontario (IBEW CCO).

If you wish to watch the livestream, it can be viewed here starting at 1:15pm: https://www.youtube.com/live/KsqO1Q7bYAU