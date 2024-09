Ontario Premier Doug Ford will be in Niagara today (Fri) to celebrate a major milestone for a local company.

Airbus, located in Fort Erie, is hosting a celebration to mark its 40th anniversary.



It was back in 1984, Airbus put roots down in Canada by establishing its first helicopter manufacturing plant in Fort Erie.



Doug Ford, along with Minister of Economic Development, Job Creation and Trade, Vic Fedeli will be attending the celebration today, along with company representatives.