Premier Doug Ford will be in Niagara tomorrow to make yet another announcement alongside his Minister of Economic Development and Jobs.



The news conference is scheduled for 10:30 a.m. in Port Colborne.



Ford was in Niagara just a few weeks ago, to announce $10 million to help train and upskill workers for careers in the shipbuilding and repair sector.



While it's not clear what the announcement will be, Port Colborne will be home to Canada's first ever EV battery separator plant.



Japan's, Asahi Kasei, is building a 1.6 billion dollar plant, which is set to start production in 2027.

