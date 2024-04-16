Doug French has passed away at the age of 92.

Father of Kristen French, Doug passed away on Sunday.



He leaves behind his wife Donna and four children.



A visitation is planned for Thursday at George Darte Funeral Home on Carlton Street from 2:30p.m.- 4:30p.m. and 6-8p.m. and on Friday from 12p.m. -1p.m.



Funeral is planned for Friday at St. Alfred's Church at 2 p.m.

https://dartefuneralhome.com/tribute/details/9505/Doug-French/obituary.html

Memorial donations can be made to the Kristen French Child Advocacy Centre Niagara.

