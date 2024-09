Advocates are holding a summit on the future of health-care in Fort Erie tomorrow (Wed).

The discussion takes place at the Crystal Beach Community Centre.



Fort Erie Healthcare SOS say they would like to see Douglas Memorial return to being a community based hospital



The summit comes after previous announcements that confirmed that Douglas Memorial Hospital and its urgent care centre will close when the new South Niagara Hospital in Niagara Falls opens.



The gathering runs 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.