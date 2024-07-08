You will notice an increase in traffic tonight in downtown St. Catharines as Jelly Roll takes the stage at the Meridian Centre.



The famous American singer, rapper, and songwriter from Tennessee, is performing his first-ever international show in Niagara tonight.

His criminal past has kept his performances in the U.S. alone until now.

Ticket proceeds are benefiting the Heather Winterstein Foundation, a local charity that provides financial support for Indigenous youth.

Winterstein, a 24 year old Indigenous woman, died in the waiting area of the St. Catharines hospital on December 10th, 2021.

People attending the concert are being asked to wear pink tonight to honour her legacy.

The show starts at 7 p.m. with some tickets still available on TicketMaster.

The Meridian Centre has sent out a list to make entry easier. You can see it by clicking here.