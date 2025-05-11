Dreams are becoming reality in the Port Colborne Library contest.

Residents are invited to get creative with the Port Colborne Public Library’s "My Dream Borrow" contest.

Through a ballot submission, community members can share their "dream borrow"; a unique item they wish to borrow from the library.

The winning suggestion will be added to the Library of Things collection for visitors to borrow over a one-week period.

Some examples include technology, equipment and toys, snowshoes, light therapy lamps, pickleball equipment, gardening toolkits and more.

Ballots for the contest may be submitted until May 30th at the Port Colborne Public Library, the Vale Health and Wellness Centre, City Hall, and virtually by emailing library@portcolborne.ca