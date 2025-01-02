A driver has been arrested during a New Year’s Eve R.I.D.E. campaign.

On Tuesday December 31st, NRPS conducted spot checks in Niagara Falls and St. Catharines.

Throughout the night, officers stopped around 450 vehicles and asked if any of the drivers had consumed any alcohol or drugs earlier in the evening.

In total, 17 drivers were required to provide a sample of their breath for analysis.

One driver provided a sample which resulted in a “Fail” and was arrested.

Their vehicle was towed for seven days, and their licence was suspended for 90 days.

Impaired driving remains the leading criminal offence causing death in Canada.