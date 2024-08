A 53-year-old Hamilton man is facing stunt driving charges after being caught doing 66 km/hr over the speed limit in St. Catharines.



An OPP officer was on the lookout for speeding vehicles on the QEW at Seventh Street on Saturday afternoon when a vehicle was spotted travelling at 176 km/hr in the 110 km/hr zone.



Police say the man is charged with stunt driving and obstruct plate.



He is facing a 30-day licence suspension, and his vehicle will be impounded for 14 days.